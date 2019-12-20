Norman Ashton Acquires 150,000 Shares of Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) Stock

Aurora Labs Ltd (ASX:A3D) insider Norman Ashton bought 150,000 shares of Aurora Labs stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.26 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($27,659.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.24 and its 200 day moving average is A$0.30. Aurora Labs Ltd has a one year low of A$0.18 ($0.12) and a one year high of A$0.61 ($0.43).

Get Aurora Labs alerts:

Aurora Labs Company Profile

Aurora Labs Limited designs, develops, and manufactures 3D metal printers. It offers powders; and consumables, such as bed and door seals, focus and laser inter-chamber lens, reflect mirrors, first and second mirror mounts, laser tubes, HEPA filters, X and Y belts and pulleys, limit switches, laser drivers, and door seals, as well as mild, stainless, and titanium steel build plates.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.