Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.41. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 108,538 shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 503.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 905,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,251,511 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after buying an additional 876,359 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 45.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,120 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 511,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

