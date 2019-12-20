Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Stock Price Up 23.1%

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN)’s share price shot up 23.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 453,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 283,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

In other Northern Shield Resources news, Director Russell Montgomery Richards purchased 444,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, with a total value of C$26,399.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,152,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$781,274.95. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 925,111 shares of company stock valued at $51,320.

Northern Shield Resources Company Profile (CVE:NRN)

Northern Shield Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and exploring mineral properties primarily in Ontario and Quebec. The company primarily explores for platinum group elements, copper, nickel, zinc, and silver. It holds 100% interests in the Huckleberry property comprising 179 claims located to the north of Schefferville; Séquoi property consisting of 107 claims; Sé2 property covering 291 claims situated to the southeast of Séquoi; Idefix property comprising 241 claims with an area of 109 square kilometers; and 2 gold projects located in the Gaspesie region of Quebec.

