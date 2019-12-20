Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Ocugen alerts:

Shares of OCGN stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.64. Ocugen has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $32.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ocugen will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Junge Zhang bought 31,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,031.02. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri purchased 406,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.34 per share, for a total transaction of $138,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,420. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,305,043 shares of company stock worth $2,534,486. Corporate insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.