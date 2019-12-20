Odyssey (OCN) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a market capitalization of $2.79 million and $189,978.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,683,622,960 tokens. Odyssey’s official website is www.ocnex.net. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

Odyssey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HitBTC, IDEX, CoinTiger, Upbit, FCoin, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Kucoin, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

