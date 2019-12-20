Oncimmune (LON:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $42.00

Oncimmune Holdings PLC (LON:ONC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 69334 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45 ($0.59).

Separately, FinnCap assumed coverage on shares of Oncimmune in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on the stock.

Get Oncimmune alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.92.

About Oncimmune (LON:ONC)

Oncimmune Holdings Plc, an early cancer detection company, develops and commercializes products to diagnose cancer in the United Kingdom and North America. The company engages in the development of autoantibody based platform to allow cancer detection to a range of solid cancer tumor types. It offers EarlyCDT-Lung, a blood test, which is ordered by a doctor to aid in the risk assessment and early detection of lung cancer in high-risk patients and to stratify indeterminate pulmonary nodules for the risk of malignancy.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Oncimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.