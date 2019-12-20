ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Acquires $447,055.84 in Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84.

OKE stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,629,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,208,599,000 after acquiring an additional 739,353 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,017,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,281,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 19.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,333,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after purchasing an additional 546,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,785,000 after purchasing an additional 136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONEOK by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,067,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,081,000 after purchasing an additional 155,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $79.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.07.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

