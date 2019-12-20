Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Onespan stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. Onespan has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. The company has a market cap of $737.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $79.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. Onespan had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Onespan’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Onespan by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 346,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Onespan by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onespan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Onespan by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,016,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Onespan by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

