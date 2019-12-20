Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) Insider Darren Lurie Acquires 1,100,000 Shares

Optiscan Imaging Limited (ASX:OIL) insider Darren Lurie bought 1,100,000 shares of Optiscan Imaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,800.00 ($29,645.39).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is A$0.04. Optiscan Imaging Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.03 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.80.

Optiscan Imaging Company Profile

Optiscan Imaging Limited engages in the development and application of confocal microscope imaging technologies for medical, translational, and pre-clinical markets in Australia, North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers ViewnVivo, a miniaturized fluorescence endomicroscope platform that brings imaging flexibility to preclinical research.

