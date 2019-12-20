Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OR. CIBC lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

NYSE:OR opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53. Osisko gold royalties has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 136.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,559,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Osisko gold royalties by 226.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,924 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,720,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko gold royalties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,511,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,967,000 after purchasing an additional 995,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Osisko gold royalties in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,015,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.