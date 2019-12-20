Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) to Issue $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1765 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRT opened at $49.30 on Friday. Pacific Asset Enhanced Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

