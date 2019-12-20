Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) Insider Purchases A$40,800.00 in Stock

Pact Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:PGH) insider Carmen Chua bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.72 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,800.00 ($28,936.17).

Carmen Chua also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Carmen Chua bought 15,000 shares of Pact Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,300.00 ($23,617.02).

Shares of ASX:PGH opened at A$2.72 ($1.93) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of A$2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $935.66 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. Pact Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of A$2.08 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of A$4.10 ($2.91).

Pact Group Company Profile

Pact Group Holdings Ltd manufactures and supplies rigid plastic and metal packaging in Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Nepal, and India. The company operates in two segments, Pact Australia and Pact International. It primarily converts plastic resin and steel into packaging and related products for customers in the food, dairy, beverage, chemical, agricultural, industrial, and other sectors.

