PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $41.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $285.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 33.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,777.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $545,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 15,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

