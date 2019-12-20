Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Insider Acquires C$168,000.00 in Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$168,000.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 17th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 23,100 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,103.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

Shares of CVE POE opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$2.65. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.74.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pan Orient Energy

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.