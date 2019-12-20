Pan Orient Energy Corp. Purchases 23,100 Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) Stock

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$438,892.

Pan Orient Energy Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 140,000 shares of Pan Orient Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$168,000.00.

Pan Orient Energy stock opened at C$1.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 million and a PE ratio of 20.74. Pan Orient Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65.

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile

Pan Orient Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds interests in the concession L53/48 located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and 78 sections of Sawn Lake Alberta Crown oil sands located in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

