Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 17.81%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

PKBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.