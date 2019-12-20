Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Parke Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.99. Parke Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $271.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 36.47%.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $118,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 277,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $25,829.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,061 shares in the company, valued at $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock worth $180,610. Insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 29.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

