Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.12-3.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Paychex has a 52 week low of $61.32 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average is $84.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,900,155.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Cowen initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

