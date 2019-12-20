PDC Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,485 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,092% compared to the average volume of 107 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,784 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PDC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on PDC Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

