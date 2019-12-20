Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CWK. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 2,780 ($36.57) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,050 ($40.12) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($46.04) target price (up previously from GBX 3,300 ($43.41)) on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cranswick currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

LON CWK opened at GBX 3,314 ($43.59) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,180.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,879.38. Cranswick has a 12-month low of GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.99). The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.70 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Cranswick’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In related news, insider Pamela Powell purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,924 ($38.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,240 ($38,463.56).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

