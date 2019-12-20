Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,073 ($14.11) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Investec reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,251.15 ($16.46).

Shares of LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,229.50 ($16.17) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,221.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 739.80 ($9.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.95). The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion and a PE ratio of -49.78.

In other news, insider Claudia Arney acquired 5,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($17.42) per share, for a total transaction of £69,245.20 ($91,088.13). Insiders have bought 5,266 shares of company stock worth $6,968,763 over the last three months.

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

