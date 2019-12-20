Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PENN. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.09. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 7,627.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after buying an additional 4,960,284 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 1,281.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,332,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,660,000 after buying an additional 1,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 667.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,528,000 after buying an additional 972,104 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 16.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,648,000 after acquiring an additional 275,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.