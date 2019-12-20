Petrofac (LON:PFC) PT Lowered to GBX 508

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 508 ($6.68) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Petrofac to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 460 ($6.05) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Petrofac to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 480 ($6.31) in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.07 ($6.84).

Petrofac stock opened at GBX 381.99 ($5.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 393.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 407.67. Petrofac has a 1 year low of GBX 373.87 ($4.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 562 ($7.39).

In related news, insider Andrea Abt purchased 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995.03 ($6,570.68). Also, insider Alastair Cochran sold 7,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.04), for a total value of £30,475.31 ($40,088.54).

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction, Engineering & Production Services, and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction project execution services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

