Petros Dermetzis Sells 5,290 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Petros Dermetzis sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $848,145.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Petros Dermetzis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Petros Dermetzis sold 3,464 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $558,812.48.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $161.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $141.70 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Workday had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $938.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Workday by 445.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Workday by 121.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Workday by 88.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Workday from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

