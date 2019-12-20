Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 75,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,426.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $521,500.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.20. Opko Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 30.98%. Opko Health’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Opko Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Opko Health by 852.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opko Health in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 702,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

