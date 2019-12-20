Pillar (PLR) Trading 9.3% Lower This Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last seven days, Pillar has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $6.28 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Pillar

Pillar was first traded on June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

