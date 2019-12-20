Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,628,154. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 394.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 62,080 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,727,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

