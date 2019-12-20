Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. Sells 1,750 Shares

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 1,750 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $252,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,753,810.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of PXD opened at $147.21 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $114.79 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $176.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

