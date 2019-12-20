Piper Jaffray Companies Comments on Kinder Morgan Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) – Piper Jaffray Companies issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Hammond expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.05.

KMI stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMI. grace capital acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $32,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

