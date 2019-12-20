PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $719,900.00 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $719,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,241,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,363,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $735,600.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $727,700.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total transaction of $748,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $697,400.00.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.49. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.06 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $801.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.34 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in PriceSmart by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 39.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,829,000 after acquiring an additional 192,572 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 9.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,925,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.85.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

