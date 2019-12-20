ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.80 and last traded at $76.80, approximately 7,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 251,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 209.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter.

