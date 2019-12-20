ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) Trading Down 0.3%

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $113.90 and last traded at $113.90, approximately 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.41% of ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector as of its most recent SEC filing.

