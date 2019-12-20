ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ) Trading Down 2.9%

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:BZQ)’s share price were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.42, approximately 7,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 171,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort MSCI Brazil Capped by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter.

