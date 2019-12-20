Prudential (LON:PRU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,835 ($24.14) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,560 ($20.52) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Prudential to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,657.33 ($21.80).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,440 ($18.94) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,351.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,495.47.

In other news, insider James Turner acquired 25,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,389 ($18.27) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($456,787.69). Also, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.17) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,166.27). Insiders purchased 26,015 shares of company stock worth $36,126,698 over the last three months.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

