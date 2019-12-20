Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.08, approximately 9,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 102,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,456,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 75.2% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 33,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

