Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Phillips 66 Partners LP Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PSXP)

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%.

PSXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

PSXP opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.83. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $60.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $381,982,000 after buying an additional 1,868,802 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 322,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after purchasing an additional 280,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,549,000 after purchasing an additional 248,166 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

