Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.40.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.45 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $54.25 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Laffer Investments increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,647,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.