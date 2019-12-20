Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Wendys Co Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WEN)

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wendys in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.89.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $22.84.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.36%.

In other news, CAO Leigh A. Burnside sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $279,368.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,214 shares in the company, valued at $905,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,762 shares of company stock worth $6,409,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wendys by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

