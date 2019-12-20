QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Trading 4.9% Higher

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP)’s share price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.28, 162,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,047,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $860.81 million, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.03 million. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in QEP Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,182,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,051,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,694 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,873,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,578 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 4,106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,839 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 296.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,758,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

