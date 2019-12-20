QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 329 ($4.33).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QQ. UBS Group upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Investec upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

LON QQ opened at GBX 356.40 ($4.69) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 334.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 300.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 361.20 ($4.75).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

