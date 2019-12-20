Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Insider Sells $107,577.80 in Stock

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $107,577.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alonso Ricardo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $106,709.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.85 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a current ratio of 25.73.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 218.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on RARX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

