Rankingball Gold Hits Market Cap of $1.46 Million (RBG)

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.01228394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025923 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120238 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rankingball Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

