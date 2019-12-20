Raymond James Analysts Give Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) a $4.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a $4.50 price target on Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.41.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Yamana Gold by 5.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 631,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 34,630 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 12.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,729,000 after purchasing an additional 962,270 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 55.8% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 316,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 113,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.