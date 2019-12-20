Research Analysts Set Expectations for PNM Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.29.

Shares of PNM opened at $51.39 on Friday. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

