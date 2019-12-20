Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resonant Inc. is a development-stage company. It creates filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. The Company’s product configures resonators, the building blocks of RF filters to select desired radio frequency signals and reject unwanted signals. Resonant Inc. is based in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Resonant alerts:

RESN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Resonant in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

In other Resonant news, CFO Martin S. Mcdermut sold 16,460 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $35,224.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,145.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George B. Holmes sold 33,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $70,442.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,119.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,161 shares of company stock valued at $176,799. Company insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Resonant by 34.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Resonant by 42.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 248,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Resonant by 441.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Resonant by 142.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Resonant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 807,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 62,341 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resonant (RESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.