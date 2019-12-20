Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

ROIC has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ ROIC opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $72.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 16.59%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, CFO Michael B. Haines sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Also, COO Richard K. Schoebel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $108,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,600 shares of company stock worth $6,170,647 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 208.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,694 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,478,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,029 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 2,065,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,796,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,383,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

