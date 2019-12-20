Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on REVG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

REVG stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Rev Group has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Rev Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rev Group in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period.

Rev Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

