Richard D. Rudderham Sells 313 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Senior Officer Richard D. Rudderham sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.47, for a total value of C$32,699.11.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$101.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$100.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$97.87. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$86.25 and a 12 month high of C$106.51. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.74.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BMO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. CSFB upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$105.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

