Rodney Hershberger Sells 11,850 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $177,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,340,065 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,938 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $172,384.72.

On Monday, October 21st, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $201,839.40.

PGTI stock opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $871.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PGT Innovations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,069,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,316,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 271.4% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 824,968 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the second quarter worth about $18,168,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 938,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.