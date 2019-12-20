Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,780 ($36.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,251.50 ($29.62) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,236.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,372.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

